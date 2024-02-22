Register
Update: police say traffic is flowing as normal in Moneymore after broken down lorry is recovered

A broken down lorry is causing traffic congestion in the centre of Moneymore village.
Police are appealing to motorists to avoid the High Street area until the vehicle is recovered and seek another route.

There are lengthy tailbacks on the Magherafelt, Desertmartin and Cookstown roads leading to the centre of the village.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the area until the vehicle is recovered and seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.”