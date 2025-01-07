Update: Roads in Dungannon town centre now 'passable' thanks to Roads Service

By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:48 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
Mid Ulster PSNI are advising motorists in Dungannon area to only travel if “absolutely necessary” due to heavy snow.

They said in a social media post that roads in the town centre are now passable thanks to Roads Service.

Many rural roads in the area remain impassable and there have been a number of road traffic accidents.

Police are advising motorists in Dungannon to only drive if absolutely necessary. Credit: PSNI
Police are advising motorists in Dungannon to only drive if absolutely necessary. Credit: PSNI

Advising motorists to exercise caution and drive with care, the post continued: "Police Dungannon are currently dealing with numerous Road Traffic Collisions. Road Service have been tasked to the town centre to assist."

