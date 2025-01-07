Update: Roads in Dungannon town centre now 'passable' thanks to Roads Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Ulster PSNI are advising motorists in Dungannon area to only travel if “absolutely necessary” due to heavy snow.

They said in a social media post that roads in the town centre are now passable thanks to Roads Service.

Many rural roads in the area remain impassable and there have been a number of road traffic accidents.

Advising motorists to exercise caution and drive with care, the post continued: "Police Dungannon are currently dealing with numerous Road Traffic Collisions. Road Service have been tasked to the town centre to assist."