Update: Vehicle testing expected to resume on Wednesday at Cookstown MOT Centre

Testing of vehicles at Cookstown MOT Centre will resume on Wednesday morning following a power supply cut caused by Storm Isha.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:29 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 17:21 GMT
The Department of Infrastructure said there was no power supply to Cookstown test centre from Monday to approximately 2pm today (Tuesday).

"As a result, vehicle testing could not be conducted during this time," a DfI spokesperson said.

Cookstown MoT Centre which has been forced to cancel vehicle tests due to a power cut. Credit: Google MapsCookstown MoT Centre which has been forced to cancel vehicle tests due to a power cut. Credit: Google Maps
Cookstown MoT Centre which has been forced to cancel vehicle tests due to a power cut. Credit: Google Maps
"The DVA has directly contacted those affected customers to reschedule their appointments at the earliest opportunity and normal vehicle testing services are expected to resume at Cookstown from 24 January.”

