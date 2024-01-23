Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department of Infrastructure said there was no power supply to Cookstown test centre from Monday to approximately 2pm today (Tuesday).

"As a result, vehicle testing could not be conducted during this time," a DfI spokesperson said.

Cookstown MoT Centre which has been forced to cancel vehicle tests due to a power cut. Credit: Google Maps

