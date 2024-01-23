Update: Vehicle testing expected to resume on Wednesday at Cookstown MOT Centre
Testing of vehicles at Cookstown MOT Centre will resume on Wednesday morning following a power supply cut caused by Storm Isha.
The Department of Infrastructure said there was no power supply to Cookstown test centre from Monday to approximately 2pm today (Tuesday).
"As a result, vehicle testing could not be conducted during this time," a DfI spokesperson said.
"The DVA has directly contacted those affected customers to reschedule their appointments at the earliest opportunity and normal vehicle testing services are expected to resume at Cookstown from 24 January.”