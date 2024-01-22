Watch: Clear up underway across Mid Ulster after Storm Isha batters district

A big clean up is underway in many Mid Ulster after last night's Storm Isha swept across the district.

Most of the main roads have been cleared of fallen trees, poles and debris, but many rural roads remain either blocked or passable with care.

Mid Ulster PSNI have been patrolling the district all morning and are urging motorists to drive with care especially on smaller, rural roads.

The main Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, was blocked for time overnight after damage was caused to a building between Ballymoughan Road and Dunronan Road.

Many rural roads remain partially blocked by fallen trees and police are asking motoristst to exercise care. Credit: National World

Part of Drum Road in Cookstown was closed at its junction with Upper Kilress Road due to a fallen tree in the early hours of this morning.

At one point the police were dealing with “multiple reports” of fallen trees blocking roads across the district.

Electricity and telephone poles were also brought down by falling trees, resulting in many homes being without electricity.