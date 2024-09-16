Westlink fully reopened after earlier collision

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Sep 2024, 08:19 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 09:33 GMT
The Westlink has now fully reopened to road users following an earlier traffic collision on Monday (September 16)

Police and the fire service attended the incident which led to rush-hour traffic disruption.

