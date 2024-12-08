Westlink: traffic collision leads to closure on key route towards M1
The Westlink heading towards the M1 is closed between York Street and Divis due to a road traffic collision on Sunday (December 8) evening.
Police say motorists should seek alternative routes.
Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI advising of a multi-vehicle collision on the A12 Westlink leaving Belfast just past the Clifton Street on-slip.
"Road is currently closed and traffic is being diverted down Great Georges Street towards North Queen Street or alternatively along York Street towards the M2.
"Due to the location of this collision, delays can be expected.”