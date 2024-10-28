Witnesses: Co Tyrone motorist dies following two vehicle collision on the outskirts of Coagh village

By Stanley Campbell
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Police say 83-year-old Brendan Conlan from Cookstown, has sadly passed away following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Coagh.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 4:35pm on Sunday 20th October, of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Tamlaght Road just outside of Coagh.

Most Popular

“A grey coloured Peugeot 208, which was driven by Brendan, was involved in a collision with a red coloured Volkswagen Caddy. The driver of the Volkswagen Caddy, a man aged in his 40’s, was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Brendan was also taken to hospital for treatment, but has since sadly passed away from his injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Antrim: PSNI issue update after road is closed due to traffic collision
The Tamlaght Road just outside the village of Coagh where the fatal two vehicle collision happened. Credit: Googleplaceholder image
The Tamlaght Road just outside the village of Coagh where the fatal two vehicle collision happened. Credit: Google

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage. It is believed that a transit-style van was at or near the scene of the collision and officers would ask the driver of this vehicle to come forward.”

If you have information call police on 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24, or you can also submit information to the PSNI website.

Mr Conlan is the second person from the Cookstown area to die following a road collision.

At the weekend the death was announced of Nora O'Hagan who died following a crash on the Woodlough Road, Dungannon, on October 16.

Sixty-eight-year-old Ms O'Hagan was a passenger in a car.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice