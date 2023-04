Detailing the incident on Facebook today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “ Police are investigating a collision which occurred on April 11 at approximately 10.20pm.

"This collision occurred on the Mallusk Road in Glengormley with multiple vehicles being involved. We are appealing for any members of the public who witnessed this incident, or have dash camera footage, to call police on 101, quoting 2149 11/4/23.”