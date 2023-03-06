Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Witnesses sought following serious M2 collision

Police are appealing for information following a serious four-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2 southbound close to the Sandyknowes junction yesterday (Sunday).

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago

Commenting today (Monday), Sergeant Smart said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.20pm on March 5 that a collision had occurred between a Honda Civic, Volkswagen Polo, Audi S3 and Volvo HGV lorry.“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One woman remains in a critical condition at this time.“The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Read More
M2 closed following four-vehicle collision between Templepatrick and Sandyknowes...

“We’re appealing to anyone who was travelling in either direction between Antrim and Junction four at Sandyknowes between 9pm and 9.20pm, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting 1663 of 05/03/23.”

Delays following yesterday's collision on the M2.Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.
Delays following yesterday's collision on the M2.Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.
Delays following yesterday's collision on the M2.Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.
PoliceNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue ServiceVolvo