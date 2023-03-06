Commenting today (Monday), Sergeant Smart said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.20pm on March 5 that a collision had occurred between a Honda Civic, Volkswagen Polo, Audi S3 and Volvo HGV lorry.“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One woman remains in a critical condition at this time.“The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.