Woman passenger sadly dies following two car collision outside Cookstown

By Stanley Campbell
Published 21st Feb 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police say a woman has sadly died as a result of a two vehicle collision on the outskirts of Cookstown.

The crash involving a Ford Ka and a Nissan Note occurred close to the Old Loughrey Road shortly before 5pm.

The deceased, who was a passenger in the Ka, sadly died at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Cookstown: serious two vehicle collision on outskirts of Co Tyrone town
The Cookstown-Dungannon Road.The Cookstown-Dungannon Road.
The Cookstown-Dungannon Road.

The male drivers of both vehicles and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Old Loughrey Road road has since reopened.

The Collision Investigation Unit investigating the circumstances of the crash would like to hear from witnesses and those who may have captured any footage in the area.

They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1299 20/02/25. Information can also be provided online here

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said: “This is a heartbreaking tragedy which will bring unimaginable distress and grief to the family and friends of this woman. I send my heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved and my thoughts are also with the family and friends of those who were injured.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice