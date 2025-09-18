A yellow weather warning for heavy rain with a small chance of flooding has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland this weekend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alert is mainly for Co Antrim and Co Down and will be in place from noon on Saturday, September 20, until 3am on Sunday, September 21.

The Met Office advises: “Rainfall is likely to develop during Saturday, and may become persistent and at times heavy. 20-40 mm of rain may fall widely, with some locations perhaps seeing 60-80 mm, with much of this falling in just a few hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From late Saturday onwards, increasingly strong, gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall.”

A yellow warning has been issued for the weekend. Image: Met Office

Forecasters add that any rain will clear to the northeast overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The public is advised to expect the following:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings;

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services;

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.