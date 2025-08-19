Young boy taken to hospital following Limavady road traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 17:34 BST
The Ballyquin Road, Limavady, has now re-opened to traffic following a collision in the area on Tuesday, August 19.

Police officers responded to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision shortly after 12.45pm.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The PSNI said in a statement: “A young boy has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which, at this stage, are not believed to be life threatening.”

Related topics:LimavadyPSNI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice