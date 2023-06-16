Unique service by the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust plays a vital role in supporting local families

To raise awareness of Infant Mental Health Week, the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust is highlighting the valuable work of the ‘ABC PiP Service’.

This unique service is centred around building strong relationships between parents and their children providing guidance, support and a safe space for parents to explore challenging emotions around parenting a child.

It has been developed through a strategic partnership with the Trust, Barnardo’s NI, PiP UK and Tiny Life. The ABC PiP Team is made up of a variety of specialists, who offer one to one sessions and home visiting to families across the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust area.

The overall aim of the service is to support parents to help them understand and improve their child’s mental health and babies’ social and emotional development in the first 1001 days of life.

Parents and children at the recent ABC PiP Service celebration event. Pic Credit: SEHSCT

A parent who has been involved with the ABC PiP Service said: “The service has supported us over the past two and a half years and guided us whenever we really needed it.

"The team have helped us to access other services within the community and have helped us grow and learn together, they have helped us to create a strong bond.

"The support provided will always be with us, it’s been amazing and we are very grateful and thankful to take part. I wouldn’t want to think where we might be now without this life-changing service you have provided to us.”

The service offers a range of interactive groups for parents and their children including; ante-natal and post-natal discussion groups, walking groups and Tree Baby classes, that are designed to introduce parents and babies to forest bathing and mindfulness practices.

Pictured at the ABC PiP event; (L to R) South Eastern Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton, ABC PiP Infant Mental Health Keyworker, Bronagh McCabe, ABC PiP Service Coordinator Infant Mental Health, Janine Dougan, Barnardo’s Director, Michelle Janes, Assistant Director Children and Young Peoples’ Health, Julie Kilpatrick, CEO Tinylife, Alison McNulty, Children’s Service Manager Barnardos (ABC PiP) Roberta Marshall, Tinylife, Emma O’Neil, ABC PiP Key Worker, Lauren Grey. Pic Credit: SEHSCT

One parent who regularly takes part in the walking group sessions commented: “Since being a part of the walking group, I have made extended friendships with other parents.

"The connections that have developed between the group members have led to us going out together, having coffee and our children enjoying each other’s birthday parties.

“I really look forward to it, there is great support around us if we need it. We are able to give each other helpful tips and I really enjoy the walks as it gives me a reason to get up and out in the morning.”

Parents and babies enjoying one of the walking group sessions which took place in Castlewellan Country Park. Pic Credit: SEHSCT

The service is hosting a Mellow Bumps reunion for parents and children that have previously attended the classes on Tuesday June 20 from 10am – 12pm at Rowallane Gardens, Saintfield.