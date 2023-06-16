Unique service by the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust plays a vital role in supporting local families

This unique service is centred around building strong relationships between parents and their children providing guidance, support and a safe space for parents to explore challenging emotions around parenting a child.
It has been developed through a strategic partnership with the Trust, Barnardo’s NI, PiP UK and Tiny Life. The ABC PiP Team is made up of a variety of specialists, who offer one to one sessions and home visiting to families across the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust area.
The overall aim of the service is to support parents to help them understand and improve their child’s mental health and babies’ social and emotional development in the first 1001 days of life.
A parent who has been involved with the ABC PiP Service said: “The service has supported us over the past two and a half years and guided us whenever we really needed it.
"The team have helped us to access other services within the community and have helped us grow and learn together, they have helped us to create a strong bond.
"The support provided will always be with us, it’s been amazing and we are very grateful and thankful to take part. I wouldn’t want to think where we might be now without this life-changing service you have provided to us.”
The service offers a range of interactive groups for parents and their children including; ante-natal and post-natal discussion groups, walking groups and Tree Baby classes, that are designed to introduce parents and babies to forest bathing and mindfulness practices.
One parent who regularly takes part in the walking group sessions commented: “Since being a part of the walking group, I have made extended friendships with other parents.
"The connections that have developed between the group members have led to us going out together, having coffee and our children enjoying each other’s birthday parties.
“I really look forward to it, there is great support around us if we need it. We are able to give each other helpful tips and I really enjoy the walks as it gives me a reason to get up and out in the morning.”