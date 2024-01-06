Police are urging caution on Co Antrim roads today (Saturday) after a number of black ice-related incidents.

PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey stated: “We are receiving a lot of reports of collisions and black ice across the Antrim and Newtownabbey District.

"Most reports are from rural roads not frequently used. If you are driving today please exercise caution.”

In a similar report PSNI Mid and East Antrim advised: “Police have attended multiple road traffic collisions this morning caused by ice on the roads as a result of cold temperatures overnight. Please be careful if you are on the roads this morning.”

Cold temperatures overnight made for hazardous road conditions in some areas, say police. National World

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI said salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice was undertaken on Friday evening.