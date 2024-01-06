Black ice warning for Co Antrim motorists
and live on Freeview channel 276
PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey stated: “We are receiving a lot of reports of collisions and black ice across the Antrim and Newtownabbey District.
"Most reports are from rural roads not frequently used. If you are driving today please exercise caution.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a similar report PSNI Mid and East Antrim advised: “Police have attended multiple road traffic collisions this morning caused by ice on the roads as a result of cold temperatures overnight. Please be careful if you are on the roads this morning.”
Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI said salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice was undertaken on Friday evening.
It added: "Following overnight inspections, additional salting was actioned in early hours Saturday morning in the Arvalee area of Omagh and the Moy area of Dungannon. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”