Flood protection refurbishment work gets underway on the River Lagan
The work costing £900k is being carried out by local building contractor Maurice Flynn and Sons who are replacing the gates at the Hilden and Lambeg river control structures on the River Lagan.
Mr O’Dowd said: "These structures perform a key role in helping to regulate water levels on the River Lagan.
"They help to minimise the effects of flooding, particularly at times of heavy rainfall when they provide vital flood protection to areas of South Belfast.
“The refurbishment work will improve the operation and safety of these control structures and is essential to help manage flood risk."
This is phase two of the scheme – refurbishment work is already underway as part of phase one enabling works.
This is fully complete at the Lambeg site, well underway at Hilden, and on track for completion by summer 2024.