A Halloween fireworks display due to take place tonight in Larne has been cancelled for safety reasons.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Due to existing and forecast wind conditions we have had to take the disappointing decision to cancel tonight's Larne Halloween Hooley fireworks display for safety reasons.”

It comes as the Met Office issued an amber warning for heavy rain for parts of the province for this evening (Monday).