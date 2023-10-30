Register
Larne Halloween Hooley: Fireworks display 'cancelled' due to weather

A Halloween fireworks display due to take place tonight in Larne has been cancelled for safety reasons.
By Helena McManus
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:57 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:57 GMT
A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Due to existing and forecast wind conditions we have had to take the disappointing decision to cancel tonight's Larne Halloween Hooley fireworks display for safety reasons.”

It comes as the Met Office issued an amber warning for heavy rain for parts of the province for this evening (Monday).

"All other activities will go ahead as planned from 6pm,” the spokesperson added.

Related topics:LarneMet Office