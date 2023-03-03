The Met Office says snow is on its way to Northern Ireland at the beginning of next week

Forecasters say a northerly airflow will sweep across the UK and the introduction of an ‘arctic maritime airmass’ will bring snow showers to Northern Ireland, Scotland and along the east coast of England from Monday.

The forecast for Saturday is dry and rather cloudy but with some bright spells developing during the day. There will be light winds and a maximum temperature of 7 °C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office says Sunday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers.

Snow is forecast for Northern Ireland. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The weather across Northern Ireland is set to become much colder on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and scattered showers, turning wintry, even to low levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week. This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.