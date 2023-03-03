Forecasters say a northerly airflow will sweep across the UK and the introduction of an ‘arctic maritime airmass’ will bring snow showers to Northern Ireland, Scotland and along the east coast of England from Monday.
The forecast for Saturday is dry and rather cloudy but with some bright spells developing during the day. There will be light winds and a maximum temperature of 7 °C.
The Met Office says Sunday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers.
The weather across Northern Ireland is set to become much colder on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and scattered showers, turning wintry, even to low levels.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week. This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.
"With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”