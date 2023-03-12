A new weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for several areas of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office yellow warning comes into effect on Monday, March 13 at 5pm and remains in place until 10am on Tuesday.

Areas likely to be affected by this latest blast of wintry conditions appear to be parts of counties Antrim, Derry / Londonderry, Down and Tyrone.

Forecasters say rain, sleet and snow followed by ice is likely to have an impact on travel.

Enjoying the snow over the past few days at Stormont in east Belfast. A further yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place for parts of Northern Ireland. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Rain will turn heavy and persistent in places overnight tonight (Sunday) especially around the northern counties.

The rain will continue on Monday morning but turning lighter and winds swinging back round to the north will turn colder with a few sleet showers later. The maximum temperature will be 10 °C.

There will be brisk northerly winds and a few wintery showers on Tuesday, and it will be dry and bright further south. The winds are forecast to ease on Wednesday as rain spreads in from the west and continues into Thursday.

