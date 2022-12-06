The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning to most parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The warning is for ice in most parts of Northern Ireland apart from the north coast.

The Met Office said: “Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces.”

It said: “Frequent wintry showers will spread into Northern Ireland through the early hours of Thursday then on to Wales and parts of the West Midlands during the morning.

"These will fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

"In addition, showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground and perhaps more widely across Wales and the West Midlands during the day, with slight accumulations possible in places.”