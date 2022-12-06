Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Met office issues Yellow weather warning for most parts of Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning to most parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 4:48pm

The warning is for ice in most parts of Northern Ireland apart from the north coast.

The Met Office said: “Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces.”

-

Most Popular
Yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland by the Met Office.
Read More
Craigavon firm Karri Kitchen cooks up £450k deal with supermarket chain owners M...

-

It said: “Frequent wintry showers will spread into Northern Ireland through the early hours of Thursday then on to Wales and parts of the West Midlands during the morning.

"These will fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

"In addition, showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground and perhaps more widely across Wales and the West Midlands during the day, with slight accumulations possible in places.”

The public should expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some roads and railways may be affected with longer times by road, bus and train.

Met OfficeNorthern IrelandWest MidlandsWales