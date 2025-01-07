Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising residents that there has been some disruption to bin collection services in the area due to adverse weather conditions.

In a social media post on Tuesday (January 7), the local authority said: “Due to the frosty weather, our bin collection teams have been experiencing difficulties collecting bins in some areas.

"The crews are still working; however, they are finding the conditions difficult (particularly ice and parked cars).

"Those whose bin collections have been missed over the weekend and yesterday, should keep their bins out for collection and our teams will collect them as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s facilities are currently open as normal with the exception of the walled garden and play park at Carnfunnock.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice, issued by the Met Office, remains in place for Northern Ireland until 12pm on Wednesday, January 8.