Mid and East Antrim Council: bin collections disrupted due to weather conditions

By Helena McManus
Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising residents that there has been some disruption to bin collection services in the area due to adverse weather conditions.

In a social media post on Tuesday (January 7), the local authority said: “Due to the frosty weather, our bin collection teams have been experiencing difficulties collecting bins in some areas.

"The crews are still working; however, they are finding the conditions difficult (particularly ice and parked cars).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Northern Ireland school closures: list of schools closed due to adverse weather ...
MEABC bin collection teams have been experiencing difficulties collecting bins in some areas. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting ServiceMEABC bin collection teams have been experiencing difficulties collecting bins in some areas. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service
MEABC bin collection teams have been experiencing difficulties collecting bins in some areas. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

"Those whose bin collections have been missed over the weekend and yesterday, should keep their bins out for collection and our teams will collect them as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s facilities are currently open as normal with the exception of the walled garden and play park at Carnfunnock.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice, issued by the Met Office, remains in place for Northern Ireland until 12pm on Wednesday, January 8.

Related topics:Mid and East Antrim CouncilMet OfficeNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice