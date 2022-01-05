NI weather: motorists urged to take care due to ice and snow

Police have adivsed anyone on the roads to take extra caution and to make sure to reduce their speed and drive to suit the conditions.

DfI Roads reported that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk has been undertaken this morning.

A snowplough had to be deployed in the Plumbridge Cranagh area of Co Tyrone.

The Met Office is forecasting a mostly dry day with some bright or sunny spells, but a few light showers in the north, leading to a risk of icy patches at first this morning.

The maximum temperature for today is anticipated to be 5 C.

It will be dry this evening with long clear spells and light winds leading to frost and patchy fog. The minimum forecast temperature is -2 C.

Police are uging caution on the roads.