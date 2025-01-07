Northern Ireland school closures: list of schools closed due to adverse weather on Wednesday, January 8

By Helena McManus
Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:18 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 10:33 GMT
A number of schools across Northern Ireland have been listed as closed on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

With freezing temperatures and potentially hazardous conditions on the roads, several schools are closed due to adverse weather.

The following schools are currently listed by NI Direct as being closed on Wednesday:

Cumber Claudy Primary School, 20 Cregg Road

Enjoying the snow in Northern Ireland. Picture: PacemakerEnjoying the snow in Northern Ireland. Picture: Pacemaker
Enjoying the snow in Northern Ireland. Picture: Pacemaker

St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road

St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy, 55 Main Street

Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road

Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road

Irvinestown Primary School, Burfits Hill will also be closed due to a death in the school family.

