Northern Ireland school closures: list of schools closed due to adverse weather on Wednesday, January 8
With freezing temperatures and potentially hazardous conditions on the roads, several schools are closed due to adverse weather.
The following schools are currently listed by NI Direct as being closed on Wednesday:
Cumber Claudy Primary School, 20 Cregg Road
St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road
St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy, 55 Main Street
Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road
Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road
Irvinestown Primary School, Burfits Hill will also be closed due to a death in the school family.
