A Met Office yellow warning for ice and snow for some areas of Northern Ireland has been extended until 12 noon tomorrow (Sunday).

There is a warning of possible ice patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Although the warning is in place for mainly the eastern counties, forecasters say temperatures will be low right across Northern Ireland.

It is expected to stay cold today with bright spells and a few wintry showers in the morning which will become scattered from the afternoon. The showers are most likely across the northern counties. Today’s maximum temperature will be 5 C.

The frosty nights with sub-zero temperatures are forecast to last until at least the middle of next week as the cold snap grips Northern Ireland. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Tonight there will be clear spells with wintry showers across northern counties which will soon becoming isolated, leaving a mostly dry night. It will be a frosty night with fog patches and a minimum temperature of -5 C.

On Sunday it will stay cold with sunny spells and there will be a few wintry showers, most likely near the coast. It will be cold with widespread frosts and a maximum temperature 6 C.

The cold weather is expected to continue into next week with the outlook for Monday to Wednesday is for cold temperatures with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, most likely near the eastern coasts. Widespread frosts are also forecast.