Northern Ireland weather: here's what's in store for Sunday and the week ahead

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Aug 2024, 08:34 BST

If there’s anything you want to do outdoors on Sunday, it looks as if the morning is the time to do it.

The Met Office is forecasting a mainly dry morning, with some light and patchy rain at first. However, more persistent rain is likely to reach Co Fermanagh by midday and extending east to all parts of Northern Ireland this afternoon and will be heavy at times.

There will be freshening southerly winds and a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

Sunday evening will see persistent and often heavy rain with more heavy downpours spreading across all areas through the rest of the night. It will also be rather wind and the minimum temperature will be 15 °C.

Enjoying a brisk walk along the beach at Helen’s Bay in Co Down. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Enjoying a brisk walk along the beach at Helen’s Bay in Co Down. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The weather outlook for the incoming week looks better from Tuesday onwards.

Forecasters say Monday will be warm and humid with spells of heavy rain, especially during the morning. Drier and brighter conditions will spread in from the west later. The maximum temperature is likely to be 21 °C.

Tuesday will be drier, brighter and fresher with a few showers. It will be mainly dry on Wednesday with just the odd shower. Thursday will be rather cloudy with patchy rain.

