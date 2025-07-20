Police have urged the public to consider whether their journeys early on Monday are necessary as the Met Office raises a Northern Ireland weather warning for rain to a more severe level.

A yellow weather warning for rain had already been in place from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday mainly across counties Antrim, Down and Armagh.

A second amber warning is also now in force until 8am on Monday across the southern parts of Co Antrim including Belfast, along with Co Down and western parts of Co Armagh.

The PSNI warned the public to pay heed to the weather alerts, with multi-agency partners meeting throughout Sunday in response to the weather warning.

On Sunday night a number of roads in Co Fermanagh were badly affected by flooding, with the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt and Sligo Road, Enniskillen both impassable.

Flooding also affected other parts of west Fermanagh.

"Traffic disruption is possible and road users are advised to consider whether their journey is necessary,” a police spokesperson said.

"Take extra care if you must travel. Please reduce your speed because of the possibility of surface water and avoid driving through flood water.

"It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place - road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights.

" Your journey may take longer than normal.”

Police also urged people camping and caravanning in the affected areas to take precautions about the risk of fast flowing or deep floodwater.

They said the public should expect the following:

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

Forecasters said that after a wet day on Monday with outbreaks of often heavy rain, the outlook for the start of incoming week remains unsettled. Forecasters say Tuesday and Wednesday will have further showers, although likely to be less heavy than previous days.

Some drier and more settled weather is forecast for Thursday and it will feel less humid.