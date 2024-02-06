Northern Ireland weather: snow set to return with Met Office yellow warning in place
Temperatures are set to tumble later on Tuesday, bringing a few wintry showers arriving from the northwest towards the end of the night. The minimum temperature is likely to be -1 °C.
Wednesday will be bright with a few wintry showers at times before more snow blows in the following day.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow has now been put in place for all parts of Northern Ireland from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday.
Forecasters say Thursday will have a bright start but rain, sleet and snow will arrive from the south during the morning. Showers or longer spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely on Friday and Saturday.
The Met Office warns that there could be some disruption to travel and the possibility of power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.