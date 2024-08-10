Northern Ireland weather: temperatures to rise as UK prepares for intense heat and humidity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland is expected to enjoy pleasantly warm and bright weather this weekend.

After a changeable week, the Met Office is forecasting a spell of mainly dry weather.

Temperatures are set to climb over the next few days, with pleasantly warm weather for Northern Ireland while England and Wales will experience a period of more intense heat and humidity with the temperature in some areas expected to hit 30 °C.

Saturday will be a mainly dry and bright day across all parts of Northern Ireland with some sunny spells, although it may cloud over at times with the chance of the odd shower. It will be breezy around the north coast and the maximum temperature will be 20 °C.

Rian Sullivan enjoying a day at the beach at Helen’s Bay. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

It will stay mainly dry with sunny then clear spells on Saturday evening with just the chance of an isolated shower. It will be chilly in some rural locations by dawn with the odd mist or fog patch. The minimum temperature will be 8 °C.

Sunday looks like being the warmest day of the weekend, with warm spells of sunshine, rising to a maximum temperature of 22 °C. The sunshine may turn hazy at times and winds mainly light, although they will freshen around the coast later in the day.

The outlook for the start of the week predicts a band of heavy and thundery rain possible overnight into Monday morning, becoming brighter later. It will be often cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with outbreaks of rain, although there will also be some drier and brighter spells.