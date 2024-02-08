Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office’s yellow warning will now last from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday morning.

Forecasters say rain, sleet and snow falls are expected to bring some travel disruption which could involve traffic delay and potential impact on public transport.

Road users have been urged to take care when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads as temperatures are set to fall.

Pedestrians are also warned of potentially slippery surfaces.

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk was carried out on Wednesday evening and again in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The updated weather warning has indicated the potential for an increased amount of snow, with possible drifting.

The Met Office said Thursday will begin dry, but cloud will soon thicken to bring rain, sleet and snow from the south. There will be some snow to lower levels at first, but there is a risk of heavy falls over hills and higher routes, with some drifting as easterly winds strengthen.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow is in place for Northern Ireland from 9am on Thursday to 6am on Friday. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Rain and hill snow becoming patchy on Thursday evening, but will turn more prolonged and heavier again overnight. There is a further risk of significant falls over higher ground, but snow level rising a little. The minimum temperature will be 0 °C.