The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across all of Northern Ireland with potential difficult driving conditions and flooding.

The warning is in place from 12noon to 9pm on Friday.

It comes as an Atlantic low-pressure system is set to bring unseasonably strong winds, and heavy rain or showers to many places across the UK over the coming days.

The Met Office says a wet and windy spell of weather is likely to bring some localised disruption through today.

This could involve flooding of homes and businesses, disruption to public transport and flooding on roads. Some interruption to power supplies and other services is also possible

NI Direct, meanwhile, is advising householders to take note of the Flooding Incident Line number - 0300 2000 100.

The forecast for Friday night is for heavy rain, locally thundery, clearing north during the evening with winds easing. It will stay rather cloudy overnight with patchy rain or showers.

Saturday will begin cloudy and may brighten up although scattered heavy showers could break out with thunder possible in eastern areas.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across Northern Ireland. Picture: Met Office.

