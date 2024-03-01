Northern Ireland weather: yellow warning for snow as motorists urged to take extra care
A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for snow until 10am across counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, Armagh and parts of Derry / Londonderry.
A period of rain and sleet, occasionally turning to snow, is expected throughout Friday morning.
Police confirmed shortly after 6am on Friday that they have received several reports of vehicles becoming stuck in heavy overnight snow in and around Enniskillen.
"Please consider whether your journey in the area is necessary,” said a PSNI spokesperson. “If you must travel, please do so with extra caution. Slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.”
The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow was carried out on Thursday evening and Friday morning.
"DFI Roads Engineers continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures due to a degree of uncertainty in the forecast,” said a Department spokesperson.
"Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”
Forecasters say conditions will turn drier and brighter from the north through the morning to leave a dry afternoon with some hazy sunshine. The maximum temperature will be 6.
It will be mainly dry this evening, with a few showers across the west. The Met Office says showers will become more frequent and widespread during the early hours, with snow on hills and strengthening northerly winds. The minimum temperature will be 1C.