Storm Amy: weather warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland, with possible flooding and travel disruption
A yellow warning was put in place from 10am until 10pm tonight, affecting Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Derry/Londonderry and Tyrone.
Forecasters say that Storm Amy is likely to bring outbreaks of rain at times on Thursday, becoming heavier and more persistent through the afternoon and early evening, before clearing to the east by Thursday night.
Accumulations of 20-30 mm are likely fairly widely, with in excess of 40 mm possible over high ground. Given recent wet weather, this may lead to some flooding. It will also become rather windy for a time later on Thursday afternoon and into the evening, especially in the east with gusts along the coast potentially in excess of 50 mph.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has issued a public safety warning ahead of Storm Amy.
RoSPA advises the public to take immediate precautions to reduce the risk of injury and disruption. These include:
- Keeping mobile phones and essential devices fully charged in case of power cuts;
- Avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary, especially on high or exposed routes;
- Monitoring official weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities;
- Secure outdoor items like bins, signage, and garden furniture to prevent damage;
- Prepare a basic emergency kit with torches, batteries, and non-perishable food;
- Stay indoors during periods of strong wind and ensure windows and doors are shut;
- Check in on vulnerable neighbours, particularly those living alone or in rural areas.
Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, said: “Storm Amy may be a serious weather event and we urge everyone to take sensible precautions. Securing loose items, staying off the roads during peak wind periods, and looking out for neighbours can help prevent accidents and keep communities safe.”