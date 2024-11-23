Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has put a yellow wind warning in place for all of Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Forecasters say strong southwesterly winds associated with Storm Bert are expected to develop during Sunday morning across Northern Ireland, bringing gusts of 45-55 mph and possibly up to 65 mph over hills and exposed locations around the coast. They say the winds will gradually ease during Sunday night.

The weather warning, in place between 11am and 6pm, comes after flooding caused chaos in many areas on Saturday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly described Storm Bert as a “multi-hazard event”, bringing snow, rain and wind to the UK for the majority of the weekend.

"Multiple National Severe Weather Warnings are in place and will be added to and amended over the weekend. It’s possible this may be at short notice, so it is important people keep up to date with the very latest forecast.”

Sunday will be mainly dry and bright in the morning, but showers will develop in the west during the afternoon.

The Met Office said winds will be strong and later will be of gale to severe gale force around coasts.

As a result, some disruption to travel and utilities, including electricity supply, are likely.

It is also expected that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and / or large waves.