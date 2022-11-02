Register
Storm Claudio: Traffic diversions as power lines down at Richhill

Drivers have been warned of diversions after a power line fell due to high winds in Richhill, Co Armagh.

By Carmel Robinson
35 minutes ago

Storm Claudio which has been battering much of Northern Ireland has caused flooding and tree damage in various locations.

A torrential early morning downpour led police to issue a warning to drivers. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Corcreevy Road in Richhill is closed in both directions due to a fallen power line. Diversions are in place.”

The Met Office had issued wind and rain warnings for most of Wednesday as the storm passed across the country from the west.

