Storm Claudio which has been battering much of Northern Ireland has caused flooding and tree damage in various locations.

-

A torrential early morning downpour led police to issue a warning to drivers. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Corcreevy Road in Richhill is closed in both directions due to a fallen power line. Diversions are in place.”

Advertisement