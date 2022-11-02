Storm Claudio: Traffic diversions as power lines down at Richhill
Drivers have been warned of diversions after a power line fell due to high winds in Richhill, Co Armagh.
Storm Claudio which has been battering much of Northern Ireland has caused flooding and tree damage in various locations.
-
Most Popular
-
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Corcreevy Road in Richhill is closed in both directions due to a fallen power line. Diversions are in place.”
Advertisement
The Met Office had issued wind and rain warnings for most of Wednesday as the storm passed across the country from the west.