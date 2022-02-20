Storm Franklin: list of roads closed across Northern Ireland

Road users have also been urged to be aware of surface water on many roads due to heavy rain and are advised to slow down and drive with care.
The list of road closures or presenting travel difficulties is as follows (information as at 6.17pm and provided by the Department for Infrastructure):
Co Down
Keady Road, Armagh: Road closed due to wall collapse.
Lurgancahone Road, Rathfriland: road closed due to fallen tree.
Loughaghery Road, Hillsborough: road blocked due to fallen tree.
Co Derry / Londonderry
Clooney Road, Tobermore: road closed due to burst river bank.
Upper Galliagh Road, Derry / Londonderry: road blocked due to fallen tree.
Co Tyrone
Crevenagh Road park-and-ride flooded: urgent call for car owners to return to their cars.
Coalistand Road, Dungannon: road impassable due to flood water.
Co Fermanagh
Makenny Road, Ballinamallard: road closed due to flood water.
Co Antrim
Ballinlea Road, Armoy: road fully blocked due to fallen tree.
Cogry Road, Ballyclare: road blocked due to fallen tree.
Co Armagh
Road closed (no name) between Ennisclare Road and Newtownhamilton Road, Armagh
Ballycrummy Road, Armagh: road impassable due to flooding.
Armagh Road, Tandragee: road closed due to flooding
