Storm Franklin: updated list of roads closed across Northern Ireland

Road users have also been urged to be aware of surface water on many roads due to heavy rain and are advised to slow down and drive with care.

The list of road closures or where there are difficulties is as follows (information as at 7.06am and provided by the Department for Infrastructure):

Co Down

Craigdarragh Road, Bangor - closed due to fallen tree.

Keady Road, Armagh - road closed due to wall collapse.

Lurgancahone Road, Rathfriland - road closed due to fallen tree.

Loughaghery Road, Hillsborough - road blocked by fallen tree.

The A1 road near Banbridge was flooded by heavy rain on Sunday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Blackskull Road Dromore - road closed due to fallen tree.

Co Derry / Londonderry

Belraugh Road, Coleraine - closed due to fallen tree.

Clooney Road, Tobermore - road closed due to burst river bank.

Upper Galliagh Road, Derry / Londonderry - road blocked due to fallen tree.

Co Tyrone

Lower Grange Road - closed due to fallen tree.

Crevenagh Road park-and-ride, Omagh - Flooded, urgent call for car owners to return to their cars.

Coalistand Road, Dungannon - road impassable due to flooding.

Garlaw Road, Clogher, Fallen tree,

Branty Road, Aughnacloy - Road Closed

Co Fermanagh

Edenamolehill Road - closed due to fallen tree.

Makenny Road, Ballinamallard - Road closed due to flooding.

Lough Yoan Road - Road blocked due to fallen tree.

Monalla Road, Enniskillen - Road closed.

Tullyavey Road, Enniskillen - Road closed.

Killadeas Road, Enniskillen - Road closed.

Manoo Road, Ederney - Road closed.

Co Antrim

Ballymena Road, Larne - closed due to fallen tree.

Garvagy Road, Ballymena - closed due to fallen tree.

Stranmillis Embankment - Grosvenor Bridge / Kings Bridge, Belfast - road closed.

Ballinlea Road, Armoy - Road fully blocked by fallen tree.

Cogry Road, Ballyclare - Road blocked by fallen tree down.

Co Armagh

Road closed (no name) between Ennisclare Road and Newtownhamilton Road, Armagh

Ballycrummy Road, Armagh - Road impassable due to flooding.

Armagh Road, Tandragee - Road closed due to flooding.

Ballyhoy Rd, Armagh - Road closed.

Coolkill Road, Armagh - Road closed due to flooding.

Drumilly Road, Armagh, Road closed

Marlacoo Road - road closed due to fallen tree.