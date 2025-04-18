The Met Office Easter weather forecast for Northern Ireland
The next few days will see a period of unsettled weather, and it definitely seems it will be sensible to keep an umbrella handy if you are going to be out and about.
Good Friday will be a mainly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, which is likely to be heavy and persistent at times over higher ground.
It will feel chilly in the fresh to strong east or northeast winds and the maximum daytime temperature will be 10 °C.
It will be cloudy on Friday evening with outbreaks of rain, which will be still heavy and persistent at times over the hills.
A few drier spells will develop overnight and the easterly winds will be fresh to strong around the coast. The minimum temperature will be 8 °C.
Easter Saturday will see rain turning light and patchy and mainly affecting hilly areas. There will be occasional drier spells but the day will remain rather dull.
Forecasters are warning of chilly easterly winds and the maximum temperature will be 10 °C.
The Met Office says although there is likely to be patchy rain on Sunday, this will clear to leave a mainly dry dry which will brighten up.
The outlook for Easter Monday and Tuesday is for cloudy days with patchy light rain at times.
