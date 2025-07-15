The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and a few thunderstorms across Northern Ireland on Tuesday (July 15).

The warning is in place from 11am until 5pm with the possibility the weather conditions “may cause disruption in a few places, especially to travel, with isolated surface water flooding”.

In some places there could be 15-20 mm of rain in less than an hour, with a few spots seeing 30-40 mm in a few hours. Isolated hail and lightning strikes will be additional hazards.

The public is advised to expect the following:

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland. Image: Met Office

There is a chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus;

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures;

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible;

Delays to train services are possible;

Perhaps some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.