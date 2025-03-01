Watch: Northern Ireland weekend weather for the arrival of spring

March brings with it the start of meteorological spring with more hours of daylight and an expectation of brighter and warmer days ahead.

If you’re hoping to get some outdoor chores done this weekend or enjoy some time out and about, here’s what the weather has in store for Northern Ireland.

The good news is the forecasters at the Met Office say it will be a largely dry couple of days.

Saturday will be dry in the east at first, otherwise it will be a cloudy morning with rain spreading east. The rain will clear from the west by late morning, leaving the afternoon dry with increasing sunny spells. The maximum temperature will be 11 °C.

March 1 is the start of meteorological spring. Picture: Ginger Jordan / unsplash

Saturday night will be dry, cloudy in the east with clear periods in the west which, together with light winds, will bring a frost to places inland. The minimum temperature 3 °C.

Sunday will continue dry with sunny spells in the west at first but it will soon become cloudy. The maximum temperature will be 11 °C.

The outlook for the start of next week sees more of the same weather.

Patchy light rain will clear on Monday morning leaving dry but cloudy conditions until Tuesday morning. Patchy rain will spread southeast on Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday.