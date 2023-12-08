Yellow warnings for heavy rain and strong winds in Northern Ireland
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland on Saturday (December 9).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The yellow warning for rain will be in place between 6am and 7pm tomorrow across counties Antrim, Derry/Londonderry and parts of Tyrone.
The Met Office said: “A band of heavy rain will give a risk of localised flooding and some travel disruption on Saturday.”
What to expect:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible;
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer;
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, a yellow warning for wind will be in place between 9am and 11.45pm on Saturday for Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, and parts of Antrim and Tyrone.
The Met Office is advising of strong winds perhaps leading to some transport disruption and to expect the following:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely;
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer;
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible;
- It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves;
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.