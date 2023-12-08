The Met Office has issued weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland on Saturday (December 9).

The yellow warning for rain will be in place between 6am and 7pm tomorrow across counties Antrim, Derry/Londonderry and parts of Tyrone.

The Met Office said: “A band of heavy rain will give a risk of localised flooding and some travel disruption on Saturday.”

What to expect:

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Northern Ireland on Saturday. Image: Met Office

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible;

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer;

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;

Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for wind will be in place between 9am and 11.45pm on Saturday for Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, and parts of Antrim and Tyrone.

The Met Office is advising of strong winds perhaps leading to some transport disruption and to expect the following: