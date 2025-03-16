Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell in Washington DC for annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations
The archbishop was among many guests hosted at the British Embassy’s breakfast on Friday morning – a gathering which also included Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn MP, Executive ministers, and leaders from public services, business, and the voluntary and community sector.
Later in the day, he took part in a townhall-style event on Capitol Hill with Archbishop Eamon Martin, at the invitation of the Speaker’s Office.
On Friday evening, he was the special guest at a reception hosted by St Patrick’s Episcopal Church and St Patrick’s Day School, in the Palisades neighbourhood in the north-west of the city. The church’s font was carved in 1911 from a piece of stone provided by the Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin.
Archbishop McDowell preached on Sunday morning in Washington National Cathedral at the invitation of Dean Randolph Hollerith. His sermon outlined how Patrick’s own character and discipleship was modelled on early Latin Christianity, a concern to avoid materialism, and service to God and others.
As Lent continues, he suggested that to “travel a bit lighter and perhaps even a bit slower” can “condition our thoughts to see through that mist of tears … and to catch a glimpse of the Son of Man, the foregone conclusion of all history, drawing us towards himself”.