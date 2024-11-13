Belfast’s Biggest Dating 'Icks' Revealed: 80% Would Walk Out Over These Fashion Faux Pas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fashion experts at Suit Direct reveal the biggest dating icks according to Belfast residents.

Over four in five respondents in Belfast (82%) admit they would leave a date early if their date's fashion choices were a turn-off.

With cuffing season in full swing, many might be feeling a strong urge to find someone to cosy up with for the colder months. While everyone has their own unique preferences, there are some common 'icks' that could instantly turn-off a potential match.

Whether you're navigating the dating scene for the first time, or are a seasoned swiper, Suit Direct surveyed 1,000 Brits to uncover their biggest dating icks, including profile picture blunders, fashion faux pas' and the instant turn-offs when meeting someone for the first time.

Belfast’s Biggest Dating 'Icks'

But when it comes to Belfast, what are the top dating icks that keep people single and looking for love?

The Biggest Profile Pic icks

With 42.6% of Brits admitting that their first impression on a dating app is based solely on the profile picture, it’s clear how important that initial image is for making a positive impact. However, not all photos hit the mark - some are outright deal-breakers. So, what are Belfast's biggest 'icks' when it comes to dating profile photos?

Topping the list, over two-fifths (41%) of people say swimsuit photos are their biggest turn-off, followed closely by shirtless pictures, which 31.8% of respondents find off-putting. Additionally, 22.7% of people are turned off by poorly lit or low-quality images.

Other profile picture blunders that made the list include group photos where it's unclear who the person is (18.2%), along with images with ex-partners, even if they’re blurred out (18.2%). Singles looking for love in Belfast are also not sold on images that are overly posed (18.2%) or a profile with too many selfies (13.6%).

To make a strong first impression, these stats highlight key pitfalls to avoid. A clear, genuine, and solo profile picture will always have a better chance of landing a right swipe than one that leaves potential matches wondering, "Who am I even looking at?"

Top Turn-Offs When Meeting a Dating App Match

After finally securing a date, the excitement of meeting someone you've connected with online can be tempered by a few in-person turn-offs. When asked about their biggest dating deal-breakers, Belfast daters had quite a list.

Poor hygiene and grooming took the top spot, with over two-fifths (41%) of respondents saying this was an immediate turn-off. Similarly, 22.7% cited bad breath as another deal-breaker. Additionally, with 13.6% of people sharing that they've been catfished in the past, it’s no surprise that 18.2% reported that they would be put off if their date doesn't quite match their profile photos.

Additionally, 41% of respondents shared that they've been put off by a date who seemed distracted or disengaged, signaling a lack of genuine interest. For 27.3%, poor conversational skills such as limited responses or awkward pauses are major turn-offs, while 13.6% pointed to frequent phone-checking as a red flag.

Other turn-offs listed by respondents in Belfast include inappropriate or offensive jokes (27.3%), the date only talking about themselves (22.7%) and their date being a fussy eater (22.7%).

Date Night Fashion Faux Pas

With over four in five respondents in Belfast (82%) admitting they would leave a date early if their date's fashion choices were a turn-off, it’s clear that style can make or break a first impression.

So, what are the biggest style faux pas that Belfast singles just can’t stand? Leading the list are mismatched colours or clashing patterns, which are a turn-off for 41% of respondents. Outdated clothing isn’t far behind, with 36% marking outdated trends as a red flag. Overdressing for the occasion is another common 'ick', with 31.8% feeling put off by outfits that seem overly formal. On the other hand, only 9% found overly casual attire to be a problem, suggesting that a relaxed, laid-back style is often preferred on dates.

Other fashion related turn-off include having bad taste in footwear (1.8%), clothes that are too revealing (22.7%), and poorly fitting clothes (1.6%).

How Belfast Singles Handle Dating Turn-Offs

When it comes to handling turn-offs on a date, people have various strategies for managing the situation. For some, minor annoyances aren’t worth dwelling on — in fact, almost a third (27%) of respondents say they simply ignore the “ick” and focus on more positive aspects of the date.

Others take a more direct approach: 59% mentioned they might bring up the issue in a lighthearted way, aiming to address the turn-off without creating awkwardness. Meanwhile, 9% prefer a more subtle exit strategy, choosing to avoid a second date rather than confront the issue. And for the bold few who feel comfortable enough, 4.5% even offer a bit of fashion advice if they think it would help.

