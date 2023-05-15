Whether you’ve just picked up a Nintendo Switch or you’ve owned one for years, there are many free games available to all players

Video games have skyrocketed in price over the last few years, making it harder to purchase the latest releases. However gaming companies and developers are starting to create more free-to-play games, including popular games like Fortnite and Fall Guys .

Nintendo offers some amazing free games on the Switch, which means that if you’ve just picked up the console or have been playing since the launch in 2017, there’s something for you to sink your teeth into without spending any money.

From battle royale games to management sims, there is something for everyone to discover.

Top 10 best free-to-play Nintendo Switch games

Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the biggest free-to-play games on all consoles including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series X|S. The battle-royale game from Epic Games has a simple objective where players must be the last one standing and defeat 99 other users to be crowned victorious.

Dropping into the huge world, players must be quick to find equipment and begin eliminating other players. Construction features mean players can also quickly build their own fortresses to tower above other players or hide from incoming fire.

As a storm circle begins funnelling players together, users will need to fight to be crowned the winner. Updates to the game have seen an ever-expanding storyline with a host of interactive events, including the latest 24.30 update which re-introduced Star Wars elements back into the game.

Nintendo has some great free games to save players spending money on new games

All multiplayer modes in Fortnite are free-to-play but microtransactions can give players different cosmetic items and a seasonal battle pass.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mediatonic’s Fall Guys has only been on the gaming market since 2020 but has already made a huge impact in the battle royale market. Since becoming a free-to-play game, it has grown in popularity with players wanting to experience the platformer.

Multiplayer modes can be enjoyed for free with paid content available including a seasonal battle pass and cosmetic items. The battle royale game sees 100 players take on a variety of games in rounds that will see losers knocked out until just one is crowned the winner.

The last player standing will gain the most points that can be exchanged for costumes and more, giving players the opportunity to customise their characters. The latest Fall Guys update has introduced construction elements to the game allowing players to create their own rounds for other players to enjoy.

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a multiplayer, team-based shooter game that encourages players to work with others to win the game. The second iteration to Blizzard’s popular game launched in 2022 and focuses on 5 vs 5 battles.

Players can pick their hero and use the characters abilities to fight back against the opposing team, alongside their team. Blizzard is constantly adding new events and updates to the game, giving players more content than previously in the original Overwatch.

Multiplayer modes on the game are free-to-play, however additional heroes can be unlocked by playing matches or unlocking them by paying a one-time fee. Like the previous games, microtransactions unlock cosmetic items and a seasonal battle pass.

Overwatch 2 sees players join teams of 5 gamers to take on rival teams in this battle royale game

Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter was initially released to play alongside Bethesda’s popular game Fallout 4. The management sim gives players the role of vault overseer which unlocks the ability to create and manage a Fallout Shelter.

Taking on the responsibility of the vaults, players will have to keep dwellers fed and happy, as well as creating new facilities. Players will also have to gather resources, send dwellers into the wasteland on missions and fight enemies to protect the vault.

Microtransactions in the game purchase loot crates which contain new dwellers, pets, weapons and resources but otherwise the game is completely free-to-play without those loot crates.

Super Kirby Clash

Nintendo have brought one of their favourite characters over to this free-to-play team-based brawl game. Up to 4 players can team up to take on bosses, playing as both Kirby or his allies.

Super Kirby Clash is playable with friends but can also be played with AI players on four distinct classes of bosses. The campaign is fully free to play, with microtransactions being available to purchase the in-game currency of Gem Apples.

The in-game currency can then be used to purchase upgrades and support items, but microtransactions aren’t required as Gem Apples can be found just by playing the game.

Pokemon Quest

One of Nintendo’s most iconic games has its own free-to-play games on the Nintendo Switch. A loot-focused action game, Pokemon Quest , has a unique take on the popular game series but is great for Pokemon fans.

Players will be transported to Tumblecube Island, a land filled with cube-shaped Pokemon called Pokexel. Players must explore the island, train Pokexel and manage a home base. The core of the game is free-to-play with microtransactions unlocking upgrades to speed up gameplay.

Sky: Children of Light

Sky: Children of the Light invites users to work with other players to solve puzzles

Sky: Children of Light is an online, open-world puzzle game. Made by the creators of the incredibly popular ThatGameCompany, it encourages players to explore a desolate landscape as they connect with others.

Meeting up with other players, users will connect without ever saying a word to one another. Solving puzzles will help piece together the mystery of the land and the role of the players in the game. Microtransactions in this game are limited to cosmetic items, but the campaign is free-to-play.

Rocket League

Rocket League has been an incredibly popular free-to-play game since its move to a free game in 2020. The arcade racing and football game, teams 8 players against each other as they attempt to score goals with a giant ball into the opponent’s goal.

Driving small racing cars to try and score goals, the game is a perfect chaotic game to sink your time into. Rocket League is currently one of the most popular free-to-play multiplayer games currently on the market.

Developers Psyonix have also been adding regular updates which include new seasons and events modes, bringing new elements to the game. All multiplayer modes are free-to-pay with cosmetic items available to purchase.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a battle royale game made by Respawn Entertainment, the developers of Titanfall. The free-to-play game takes place in the same universe as Titanfall but with a team-based twist.

Players will get to pick a hero before assembling a small team of three and using each character’s unique abilities to fight rival teams. The aim of the battle royale game is to be the last team standing and with new updates being added frequently, it’s a great way to pass the time.

Microtransactions can be made to purchase cosmetic items and heroes, but most items can be unlocked with currency earned whilst playing the free-to-play game.

Warframe

Warframe was first released in 2013 and is one of the longest-running free-to-play games. The game is a sci-fi action RPG with a lengthy campaign and third-person combat features.

Warframe also features a co-op mode and invites players to deeply explore the world. The game receives regular updates and brings constant new elements into the game, including new planets to visit.