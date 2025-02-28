Breath tests down by a third last Christmas

PSNI officers conducted 5,556 roadside breath tests during their Christmas drink drive campaign – a decrease of nearly a third (31%) over the previous festive period when 8,024 tests were carried out.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over 7% of motorists in Northern Ireland failed the test or refused to provide a sample, slightly higher than in 2023.

However, according to analysis by personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense, this is lower than the number who typically test positive in England & Wales during December (10%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 298 people were arrested for drink/drug driving related offences during the Christmas campaign, a slight decrease compared with the same period last year (305).

Number of drink drive arrests over Christmas 2024 by district

Belfast City was again the drink drive hotspot last Christmas with 57 arrests, followed by Derry City and Strabane (40). Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon was in third place (35).

Mid Ulster dropped from 38 arrests to 23.

The lowest district was Fermanagh & Omagh with 13 arrests.

Males again accounted for the vast majority (88%) of those arrested for drink or drug driving offences and well over half (57%) were in the 30 – 49 age bracket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breath tests down by a third in Northern Ireland

“We are disappointed that enforcement levels are down yet again, even though a few more may be uploaded to the system,” comments Hunter Abbott, MD of AlcoSense Laboratories. “We had already seen a significant decrease in roadside breath testing in 2023 compared with the previous Christmas period.

“At the legal limit in Northern Ireland, you are 13 times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident than when sober.

“Back in 2011, plans were announced to reduce the drink drive limit from 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood down to 50mg – the same limit that now applies in Scotland. These plans need to be dusted off and brought into law.

“At this lower limit you are still five times more likely to end up in a fatal crash,” Mr Abbott adds. “Even a small amount of alcohol slows your reaction time, inhibits judgement and affects co-ordination. The only way to be sure you’re clear of alcohol is to self-test with a personal breathalyser”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest motoring offence statistics for Northern Ireland show there were 2,961 drink or drug driving offences in the year to 30 November 2024 – nearly 200 fewer than the previous 12 month period, a drop of 6%.

All convicted drink drivers in Northern Ireland are now automatically given the opportunity to undertake rehabilitation training. Those completing the course will see their disqualification period cut by up to 25%.

Penalties for driving when above the legal limit can include six months in prison, a fine of up to £5,000 and/or a ban for at least 12 months.