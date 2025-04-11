Britain’s top phone faux pas revealed - from texting an ex to social media snooping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From accidentally texting an ex to social media snooping, we’ve all experienced a phone faux pas or three.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now new research has revealed the most toe-curling mobile mishaps that leave Brits red-faced and flustered.

Sending a text to the wrong person including ex-partners (61%), making an accidental call (34%) and cringeworthy typos (29%) top the list of digital disasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly one in five (16%) have accidentally liked an ex’s old social media post while 11% were mortified after messaging the wrong group chat.

New research has revealed the most toe-curling mobile mishaps that leave Brits red-faced and flustered | IMAGO Images/Cover Images

The research, by Sky Mobile , also revealed how embarrassed phone faux pas can make Brits feel, with the ‘supposedly’ tech-savvy Gen Z (aged 18-24) being the most distressed when making a mistake online (74%).

In fact, the nation is left so on edge by mishaps with their devices that 2.2m Brits have considered deleting social media completely after an accidental slip-up.

Many attempt damage control when a mistake happens with 16% admitting to Googling how to delete posts and messages, 20% adjusting privacy settings, and 8% blaming a family member or friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Case, managing director of Sky Connectivity, said: "Phone mishaps can get the best of us and whilst we can't prevent those embarrassing text typos, at Sky Mobile we believe there’s no need to suffer with a bad phone plan.

“With 99% network coverage and flexible data plans, you’ll remain connected for those all-important moments.”

The study of 2,000 people discovered poor network plans cause some of the nation’s top phone blunders, including bad phone signal on an important call (12%) and running out of data (8%).

With Sky Mobile’s Piggybank, you can save unused data to use when needed most. The Mix benefit lets you make your plan bigger and smaller as required, so you spend less on what you need and more on what you want.

Top 15 phone faux pas

1. Sending a text to the wrong person - 61%

2. Making an unintentional phone call (pocket dial) -34%

3. Accidental typos (for ducks sake!) - 29%

4. Dropping your phone in public - 24%

5. Reading a WhatsApp message too quickly - 18%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Forgetting to put your phone on silent during a meeting or event - 17%

7. Accidentally liking an ex's old social media post - 16%

8. Accidentally liking a social media post from years ago - 12%

9. Having bad phone signal on an important call - 12%

10. Watching someone's Instagram story when you don't follow them - 12%

11. Sending a message in the wrong group chat - 11%

12. Not realising your flash is on taking a picture - 11%

13. Sending a voice note message accidentally before you’re done - 8%

14. Running out of phone data when you’re out and about - 8%

15. Stalking a new partner’s ex and liking their post – 8%