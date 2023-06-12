More than 15,000 easyJet passengers have been hit by cancellations as thunderstorms arrive in the UK.

Low cost airline easyJet cancelled 55 flights from Gatwick Airport on Monday after 54 were grounded on Sunday due to the weather, impacting around 15,000 passengers. The Luton-based business said the "safety and wellbeing" of customers and crew was its "highest priority" and it was doing everything "possible to minimise the impact”.

More storms are expected on Monday with passengers being urged to contact their airline for further information about their flights. The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms and rain across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An easyJet spokesperson said: "Thunderstorms in the Gatwick area which restricted the number of arrivals and departures on Sunday unfortunately resulted in disruption at London Gatwick Airport, including some diversions and cancellations which is having a knock-on impact this morning as a number of aircraft are out of position.

Most Popular

"We are doing all possible to minimise the impact on our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required.

"The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and, while this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "Due to unsettled weather conditions and thunderstorms across the south of England and Europe yesterday, temporary air traffic restrictions were put in place, which resulted in some flights being delayed and cancelled. London Gatwick apologises to passengers for any inconvenience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Further thunderstorms are expected today, so passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

easyJet cancellations: Are you entitled to a refund?