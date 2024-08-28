Expert shares key tips for parents to save money on school shoes this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the new school year fast approaches, parents are already rushing to get shoes for their children in time for the new term in September.

Sarah Churchill, a shoe expert from AussieBoots, has put together her five top hacks to keep in mind when buying school shoes this year, including a key tip to save money.

“Insoles are removable layers that can be placed inside shoes. Some manufacturers provide insoles which, when inserted, effectively reduce the size of the shoes. This allows parents to buy a larger size and achieve two sizes from a single pair. The insoles can be removed as the child’s foot size increases. Even if the manufacturer doesn’t provide these, purchasing good quality insoles to reduce the size of shoes can be a great way to save money when buying school shoes this year.”

A child’s foot grows very quickly. If you buy shoes that are too small, they can hinder natural foot growth and development, and your child may outgrow their shoes by the October half-term. For example, the cheapest school shoe from popular retailer Clarks costs £38.00, while the most expensive is £60.00. Insoles on Amazon, in comparison, can cost less than £5.00, offering parents the opportunity to buy a size larger that they would otherwise have bought, saving over 92% on the most expensive pair of school shoes.”

Children sat on a bench wearing school shoes

It’s important to note that special insoles are a must for children with special educational needs (SEN), particularly those with hypermobility. Walking can be painful for them, especially if they walk on their tiptoes. The cushioning and extra support provided by insoles can make walking much easier and less painful.”

However, if the insole trick doesn’t suit you, here are the best tips to keep in mind when buying school shoes this summer:

“Different shoe brands vary in size, so it’s wise to research the brand you want and then measure accordingly. For example, Start-Rite Shoes measure half a size larger than Clarks shoes, so you may need to adjust the size you choose, whether it be half a size smaller or larger, depending on the brand.”

“Always allow for a small finger-sized gap between the toes and the edge of the shoe. Also, look for good cushioning and proper arch support. Noticing these features will help ensure you’ve found the perfect fit for your child.”

“Does your child walk to school? Are they sporty and often take part in activities during playtime? These are important questions to consider when buying school shoes to ensure you choose a durable material that suits your child’s needs.”

The most popular material is leather for its durability and water resistance. Leather is also practical because mud and stains can be easily removed, keeping the shoes clean.”

Design elements are equally important when choosing the right material. Breathable mesh linings, padded ankles, and scuff-resistant heels are just some of the features that can make your child’s shoes more comfortable and long-lasting.”

“Last but not least, there’s nothing worse than spending money on a pair of shoes only to find out they don’t meet the school’s standards, whether due to the wrong material or colour. Always double-check the uniform policy to avoid any mistakes. You can usually find a copy of your child’s uniform policy on their school’s website.”