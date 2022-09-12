Karim Benzema is the joint highest rated player after a great season with Real Madrid which saw him win the Champions League and La Liga title

The new edition of FIFA is being touted by many as potentially the best game to come from the franchise in recent years.

When the new ratings are released, people can start to build their teams now and get excited for the new edition.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA 23 Ultimate Team rating has been announced

Most Popular

When is FIFA 23 released?

People who have pre-ordered certain versions of the game can receive full access to the game three days before its general release date, and will be able to play on 27 September.

It will be released at stores all over the UK on Friday, 30 September 2022.

Who are the highest rated players in FIFA 23?

Karim Benzema - 91 - Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski - 91 - Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe - 91 - PSG

Kevin De Bruyne - 91 - Manchester City

Lionel Messi - 91 - PSG

Mohamed Salah - 90 - Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk - 90 - Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo - 90 - Manchester United

Thibaut Courtois - 90 - Real Madrid

Manuel Neuer - 90 - Bayern Munich

Neymar JR - 89 - PSG

Heung Min Son - 89 - Spurs

Sadio Mane - 89 - Liverpool

Joshua Kimmich - 89 - Bayern Munich

Casemiro - 89 - Manchester United

Alisson - 89 - Liverpool

Harry Kane - 89 - Spurs

Ederson - 89 - Manchester City

N’Golo Kante - 89 - Chelsea

Jan Oblak - 89 - Atletico Madrid

Erling Haaland - 88 - Manchester City

Toni Kroos - 88 - Real Madrid

Marquinhos - 88 - PSG

How to buy FIFA 23

People can still pre-order FIFA 23 and purchase it from Game . It costs £64.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One and £34 on Nintendo Switch.

You can also purchase the game from Amazon too. For PS5 it costs £64.99 and £54.99 for PS4 . The game costs £69.99 on Xbox Series X and £59.99 on Xbox One .