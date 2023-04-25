Ikea shoppers hoping to head to the furniture store over the bank holiday weekend should be aware of changes in opening times.

Ikea has over 20 stores across the UK, with opening times varying across the country. However, Ikea stores will have different opening hours over the early May bank holiday Monday on May 1.

Opening times over the bank holiday weekend vary depending on location, but all Ikea stores will be open over the bank holiday weekend, April 29 and 30 and bank holiday Monday, May 1. The furniture giant has stores in a number of locations across the UK, including Bristol, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Gateshead, Manchester, Leeds and Southampton.

You can check the opening times of your local Ikea store by using the Ikea store locator on its website .

Ikea holiday opening times

All Ikea stores will operate their normal opening times on the weeknd of the bank holiday, April 29 and 30.

