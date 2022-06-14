M&S launches Father's Day Gift collection

M&S is a one-stop gifting shop for all your Father’s Day needs. Make 2022 a year to remember for all those anything but ordinary Dads - from stylish Dads to active Dads, and Dads on the move.

And finally, if you really want to impress your Dad, why not go the extra mile with a personalised gift. Shop our range of personalised products online, from monogrammed shirts, hoodies and baseball caps to personilsed gin glasses – all delivered directly to your door.

Father's Day Gifting

Treat the special Dad in your life to luxury gifts and sets that are bound to spark a smile. M&S hair and body sets are carefully wrapped as perfect Father's Day gifts.

L'Occitane Homme Hair and Body

Go all out for your loved one with the M&S collection top. This is perfect as a gift or present to appreciate any father- packed with quality and sure to last, this is one not to miss.

M&S Collection Top

There is so much available in the M&S Father's Day collection. The Mini Me dressing range has so many options which are sure to be a winner.

Father's Day Mini Me dressing

These pjs are sure to leave you feeling comfortable and warm. With different styles to suit, there are so many to enjoy and pick from

M&S Collection Papa Bear Pajamas

Why not choose the M&S Papa bear pjs? Brand-new and packed with quality, these pjs are sure to please.

M&S Daddy Cool Pajamas

For a Dad who wants to feel trendy and in with the new, the Daddy Cool PJs are sure to fit the deal. Appreciate your loved ones with this thoughtful and quality present.

M&S Lie-In King PJS

If you know someone who loves to lie-in and make the most of extra time, these pjs are perfect.