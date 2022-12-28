Royal Family fans have since gone wild for the brass earrings, which are thought to be a gift from Prince William and retail for an affordable £100

Kate Middleton was pictured stepping out in some stunning earrings on Christmas Day, which are thought to have been gifted to her by husband Prince William . The Princess of Wales donned the gold-plated earrings for the Royal Family’s annual visit to the local church in Sandringham on December 25.

Fans have since gone wild for the affordable “Dina earrings” in ocean blue, which are from Sézane and priced at £100. Sézane is a French brand that Kate has been spotted wearing previously - the Dina earrings are the 40-year-old’s fifth pair from the brand.

Kate paired the earrings with a long forest-green coat from Alexander McQueen, along with green accessories and a hat with a leather band, bow and feather. The new additions to Kate’s jewellery box are thought to be a Christmas present from Prince William.

The earrings are available direct, but quickly sold out after Kate was spotted wearing them. They are made from recycled brass and “natural stones” that “make it unique”, according to the official product description.

Royal Family fan Emily Sanchez said on Twitter: “They are gorgeous earrings, and she is bound to love them. I wish my husband was as thoughtful as William!” Another said it was “so sweet” of the Prince of Wales to buy a present from one of Kate’s favourite brands, which she is suspected to enjoy due to its design aesthetic and conscious manufacturing practices.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on December 25.

